Friendly City Fortune returns to Harrisonburg to support downtown

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “It is the same great mega raffle. We are still selling no more than 5,000 tickets. Each ticket has two chances to win they are $100 apiece. The odds are really great because we have tons of prizes,” Andrea Dono, executive director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance explained.

This is a chance to support the HDR and get a piece of thousands of dollars in prizes. The Friendly City Fortune is back! The drawing will take place on July 29 and people will win cars, vacations, cash prizes and much more.

This fundraiser supports new projects from HDR for the downtown area.

“Gateway installation that we are doing in partnership with the city and The Arts Council on the north end so when people come into the downtown they know they have arrived. We are working on a park with the church of Incarnation,” Dono said. “They want to rip up their parking area and turn it into a park so we have allocated money for that.”

HDR is also hoping to put up new banners that have been designed by a local artist.

If you would like to participate, you must secure a ticket by July 29 or while tickets are available. You can buy them at participating businesses and always online. The next early bird drawing is on June 23.

