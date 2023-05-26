Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

High school scores and highlights: May 25, 2023

Harrisonburg softball pitcher Ashlyn Smiley in the circle against Briar Wood on May 25, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Watch the video above to check out highlights from the following games.

  • Region 5D Baseball: Brooke Point 8, Harrisonburg 3
  • Region 5D Softball: Briar Woods 16, Harrisonburg 3
  • Region 3D Boys Tennis: Charlottesville 5, Wilson Memorial 2

For additional scores from around The Valley, click here. If you see a score missing and you’d like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the teams and final score.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Parkersburg Turnpike, and the...
Man dies after vehicle hit-and-run, suspected vehicle sought, VSP says
As of 4:30 p.m., the crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.
Harrisonburg crash cleared, VDOT says
A young boy from Elkton has a big-time opportunity getting thrown his way.
Elkton baseball player headed to Texas for All-State National Championship
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A document found in archives tells how a Rockingham County man was indicted for being part of a...
1799 indictment accuses Rockingham County man of plotting to kill George Washington

Latest News

FILE - James Madison head women's tennis coach Shelley Jaudon
Jaudon resigns as JUM women’s tennis coach, headed to Kentucky
James Madison pitcher Jaden Kinsler on the mound at the 2023 Sun Belt Baseball Tournament
Appalachian State eliminates James Madison from Sun Belt Tournament
A young boy from Elkton has a big-time opportunity getting thrown his way.
Elkton baseball player headed to Texas for All-State National Championship
The Fort Defiance baseball team meets on the mound during the first round of the Region 3C...
High school scores and highlights: May 24, 2023