Jaudon resigns as JUM women’s tennis coach, headed to Kentucky

FILE - James Madison head women's tennis coach Shelley Jaudon
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison head women’s tennis coach Shelley Jaudon is leaving Harrisonburg and has accepted the head women’s tennis coaching position at the University of Kentucky, JMU announced on Thursday night.

In five seasons, Jaudon led the Dukes to the program’s first two conference and team berths into the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship. She compiled an overall record of 62-36 as head coach.

“Being entrusted to lead the JMU women’s tennis program over the last five years has been an honor and an experience that I will always be grateful for,” Jaudon said in a statement. “The girls in this program believed in my vision from day one, and we have been able to build this program to a high level by investing in each other, and for that I am so proud. JMU will forever be a special place to my family, and I look forward to being the biggest JMU women’s tennis fan. I would like to thank Jeff Bourne and the late Tom Kuster for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the JMU family.”

JMU says they will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.

