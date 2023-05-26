JMU awarded $200,000 from Sentara Health

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Through a $3 million investment in the Sentara Scholars program, Sentara says they are working to create opportunities for young students to reach their desired health care careers, while also positively impacting their community’s economics and health equity outcomes.

As part of the Sentara Scholars program, James Madison University received $200,000 in scholarship funds from Sentara.

“This scholarship opportunity is very important for James Madison University. We know that we have a lot of students who want to go out into health care, health professions, but for many of them there are financial barriers,” says Jonathan Alger, president of James Madison University.

Alger says those resources and opportunities will go a long way for JMU’s College of Health and Behavioral Studies.

Sentara has been a great partner with James Madison University, here in the valley and across the Commonwealth. We share a common interest in commitment to public health and public service and certainly this program is a great example of that partnership.” Alger said.

Dr. Sharon Lovell, dean of JMU’s College of Health and Behavioral Studies says nursing students and other health-related programs carry the burden of additional expenses that students in other majors do not face.

“There are often additional costs beyond tuition and fees, and the students need to pay for transportation when they go for clinical rotations. They pay for other kinds of experiences and that can present a burden to families and to students,” says Lovell. “”We’re just so grateful for the partnership with Sentara and the support.”

