Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Passenger opens airplane exit door during flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly

Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport...
Rescue workers move a passenger on a stretcher to an ambulance at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023. A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landing safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said.(Daegu Fire Station/Newsis via AP)
By The Associated Press and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.

Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door, the Transport Ministry said.

The person was detained by airport police on suspicion of violating the aviation security law, a ministry statement said. The person’s identity and motive weren’t immediately released.

The law bars passengers from handling exit doors and other equipment on board and provides for penalties of up to 10 years in prison, the ministry said.

The plane with 194 people aboard was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and the incident occurred when the plane was reaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700 feet (213 meters).

A video apparently taken by a person on board that was posted on social media shows some passengers’ hair being whipped by the air blowing into the cabin through the open door.

The passengers included teenage athletes on their way to a track and field competition. Some screamed and cried in panic, Yonhap news agency reported, citing their unidentified coach.

Yonhap quoted other passengers as saying they suffered severe ear pain after the door opened. It said some cabin crew shouted for help from passengers to prevent the door from being opened.

Twelve people were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to the Transportation Ministry. Emergency officials in Daegu said the injured people suffered breathing problems and other minor symptoms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Parkersburg Turnpike, and the...
Man dies after vehicle hit-and-run, suspected vehicle sought, VSP says
As of 4:30 p.m., the crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.
Harrisonburg crash cleared, VDOT says
A young boy from Elkton has a big-time opportunity getting thrown his way.
Elkton baseball player headed to Texas for All-State National Championship
A document found in archives tells how a Rockingham County man was indicted for being part of a...
1799 indictment accuses Rockingham County man of plotting to kill George Washington
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel...
Members of polygamous group to appear in court on child sex abuse charges
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four...
Judge to sentence 2 Oath Keepers members after handing down punishment for group’s founder for Jan. 6 attack
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend
Justin Ross Harris will not be retried in the case of his 22-month-old son's car-related death.
Georgia dad will not be retried in son’s hot car-related death, DA says