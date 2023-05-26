Rockingham County School Board names Dr. Larry Shifflett as next superintendent

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board held a special meeting on Friday at the Massanutten Technical Center to announce the school division’s new superintendent.

After months of searching the board decided to promote from within naming Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Learning Dr. Larry Shifflett as Rockingham County Public Schools’ next superintendent.

Shifflett will replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl who is retiring at the end of June. Shifflett grew up in the valley and has worked in Rockingham County Public Schools since 1997.

“I firmly believe that public education is a great equalizer, a powerful tool that can transform the lives of our students. It is through education that we can inspire our students to dream big, to pursue their passions, and to become compassionate, responsible, and well rounded citizens of our community,” said Shifflett.

Shifflett is a Spotswood High School graduate who returned to RCPS in 1997 as a social studies teacher at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School. He later served as an assistant principal at Montevideo Middle School and then as principal at South River Elementary School before moving to the central office in 2014.

He said that his top priorities as superintendent are to ensure that every student attends a school where they feel safe and receive a high quality education.

“It is my goal that every student is either employed, enrolled, or enlisted upon their graduation. Furthermore I recognize the vital role that our employees, all employees, play in shaping the future of our children,” said Shifflett.

Shifflett stressed the importance of investing in school staff through professional development opportunities and competitive compensation. He also talked the important role that technology will continue to play in the educational landscape.

“The world is becoming increasingly digital and we must equip our students with the skills and tools necessary to navigate an ever changing landscape,” he said. “I’m committed to integrating technology in the classroom with intentionality and purpose for learning, providing access to modern resources that foster an environment that embraces innovation.”

Shifflett said he will work to foster an inclusive environment and to create a culture of trust, transparency, and shared responsibility that will propel RCPS forward.

“Together we will create a future where every child has an opportunity to succeed, where excellence is the norm by design and where RCPS is a beacon of hope and inspiration,” he said.

Shifflett will work alongside Dr. Scheikl for the next month to transition to the superintendent role before officially taking over on July 1.

