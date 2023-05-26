Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Rockingham County School Board names Dr. Larry Shifflett as next superintendent

After months of searching the board decided to promote from within naming Assistant...
After months of searching the board decided to promote from within naming Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Learning Dr. Larry Shifflett as Rockingham County Public Schools’ next superintendent.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board held a special meeting on Friday at the Massanutten Technical Center to announce the school division’s new superintendent.

After months of searching the board decided to promote from within naming Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Learning Dr. Larry Shifflett as Rockingham County Public Schools’ next superintendent.

Shifflett will replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl who is retiring at the end of June. Shifflett grew up in the valley and has worked in Rockingham County Public Schools since 1997.

“I firmly believe that public education is a great equalizer, a powerful tool that can transform the lives of our students. It is through education that we can inspire our students to dream big, to pursue their passions, and to become compassionate, responsible, and well rounded citizens of our community,” said Shifflett.

Shifflett is a Spotswood High School graduate who returned to RCPS in 1997 as a social studies teacher at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School. He later served as an assistant principal at Montevideo Middle School and then as principal at South River Elementary School before moving to the central office in 2014.

He said that his top priorities as superintendent are to ensure that every student attends a school where they feel safe and receive a high quality education.

“It is my goal that every student is either employed, enrolled, or enlisted upon their graduation. Furthermore I recognize the vital role that our employees, all employees, play in shaping the future of our children,” said Shifflett.

Shifflett stressed the importance of investing in school staff through professional development opportunities and competitive compensation. He also talked the important role that technology will continue to play in the educational landscape.

“The world is becoming increasingly digital and we must equip our students with the skills and tools necessary to navigate an ever changing landscape,” he said. “I’m committed to integrating technology in the classroom with intentionality and purpose for learning, providing access to modern resources that foster an environment that embraces innovation.”

Shifflett said he will work to foster an inclusive environment and to create a culture of trust, transparency, and shared responsibility that will propel RCPS forward.

“Together we will create a future where every child has an opportunity to succeed, where excellence is the norm by design and where RCPS is a beacon of hope and inspiration,” he said.

Shifflett will work alongside Dr. Scheikl for the next month to transition to the superintendent role before officially taking over on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Parkersburg Turnpike, and the...
Man dies after vehicle hit-and-run, suspected vehicle sought, VSP says
As of 4:30 p.m., the crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.
Harrisonburg crash cleared, VDOT says
A document found in archives tells how a Rockingham County man was indicted for being part of a...
1799 indictment accuses Rockingham County man of plotting to kill George Washington
A young boy from Elkton has a big-time opportunity getting thrown his way.
Elkton baseball player headed to Texas for All-State National Championship
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

SVAC expands in downtown Waynesboro to help prospective and current artists express themselves.
Shenandoah Valley Art Center expands in downtown Waynesboro
Friends and family of Ricky Dickey in mourning and call for road safety on the turnpike.
Family and friends of Ricky Dickey, a hit-and-run victim, calling for road safety
Sentara RMH (FILE)
JMU awarded $200,000 from Sentara Health
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend