Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Shenandoah National Park announces public meeting to discuss changes to backcountry camping permits

The SNP is hosting a virtual public meeting regarding changes to backcountry camping permits.
The SNP is hosting a virtual public meeting regarding changes to backcountry camping permits.(Neal Lewis | NPS | Neal Lewis)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park has announced it will be hosting a virtual public meeting on June 6 at 7 p.m. to offer information about the application of a new backcountry camping permitting system.

This information comes from a press release sent out by the Shenandoah Nation Park (SNP)

SNP says during the meeting there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the new system. Following the meeting, a public comment portal will be available for 30 days and the public is invited to provide written input.

The establishment of a new online permitting system will allow the park to track and understand backcountry use to ensure the protection of resources and provide an improved visitor experience, the SNP says.

Park managers will evaluate the public comments and develop a plan for implementation, and SNP says the system will be implemented in 2024, and additional details will be provided as the park moves forward.

You can learn more information about the meeting, permits, and more on the SNP website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Parkersburg Turnpike, and the...
Man dies after vehicle hit-and-run, suspected vehicle sought, VSP says
As of 4:30 p.m., the crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.
Harrisonburg crash cleared, VDOT says
A document found in archives tells how a Rockingham County man was indicted for being part of a...
1799 indictment accuses Rockingham County man of plotting to kill George Washington
A young boy from Elkton has a big-time opportunity getting thrown his way.
Elkton baseball player headed to Texas for All-State National Championship
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

By the Side of the Road Getaway Lodging in Harrisonburg has been passed down to the next...
Family-owned historic Harrisonburg inn gets a revamp
Drivers should expect delays due to a vehicle crash in Rockingham County on US-33 in the...
Drivers experiencing delays on Rt. 33 due to crash
Friendly City Fortune returns to Harrisonburg to support downtown
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend