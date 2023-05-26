Shenandoah National Park announces public meeting to discuss changes to backcountry camping permits

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park has announced it will be hosting a virtual public meeting on June 6 at 7 p.m. to offer information about the application of a new backcountry camping permitting system.

This information comes from a press release sent out by the Shenandoah Nation Park (SNP)

SNP says during the meeting there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the new system. Following the meeting, a public comment portal will be available for 30 days and the public is invited to provide written input.

The establishment of a new online permitting system will allow the park to track and understand backcountry use to ensure the protection of resources and provide an improved visitor experience, the SNP says.

Park managers will evaluate the public comments and develop a plan for implementation, and SNP says the system will be implemented in 2024, and additional details will be provided as the park moves forward.

You can learn more information about the meeting, permits, and more on the SNP website.

