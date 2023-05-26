Draw Your Weather
Shenandoah Valley Art Center expands in downtown Waynesboro

SVAC expands in downtown Waynesboro to help prospective and current artists express themselves.
SVAC expands in downtown Waynesboro to help prospective and current artists express themselves.
By Mike Staley
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Art Center expanded in downtown Waynesboro to offer more resources to both the public and aspiring artists in the Valley.

SVAC is a space dedicated to inclusivity and accessibility for all artists and members of the public. The space serves as a collaboration between artists and people to support each other in different ways.

Piper Groves, executive director of SVAC, said the studio was meant for artists to “spill out” their work and express themselves to the people around them.

“Our specific nice in the art world is inclusivity and making people feel really welcomed and taking some of that stigma out of art,” Groves said. “People are really scared of art. We talk to people all the time who want to join but don’t think they’re good enough, everyone is good enough and we all started somewhere.”

Groves said that art is everywhere you look, the clothing on your back to the furniture people sit on was designed by artists and created by artists.

“Art is so much more than just the technical skills of learning how to draw or work with the materials,” Groves said. “There’s so much more of your personality and yourself that goes into the work. It’s so valuable to have an environment where you can talk about these things and work them out verbally.”

Groves said the center works with both prospective artists as well as current artists to break down barriers and allow people to express themselves in whatever way they please.

