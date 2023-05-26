Staunton community creates new Facebook group to help people in need

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People in Staunton organized a new Facebook group called “Neighbors helping neighbors in Staunton” to support the people who need help the most.

The Facebook group was organized by people who helped an elderly resident build a privacy fence when she couldn’t do it herself. More than 40 people from the community helped build the fence.

“It’s nice to see people come together and help someone who can’t help themselves,” Jon Hartley, a Staunton community member, said. “There’s a lot of people that need help, especially in today’s day and age, but so much of it is not genuine.”

Hartley said the group is meant to provide genuine and authentic support to members of the Staunton community. He also said the people who can’t help themselves are in desperate need of neighbors willing to help them.

Members of the Facebook group created a GoFundMe to pay for the costs of the privacy fence. Hartley said the financial goal of the GoFundMe was reached within 24 hours.

The Facebook page is open and free of charge. Members of the group do not have to provide any financial compensation and are able to help with whatever project they see fit.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.