Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Two found dead in McAfee Knob area

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating two deaths in the McAfee Knob area of Catawba.

Police responded about 6 a.m. Friday to the McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot on Catawba Road, where two dead males had been found. An investigation is underway, but police say they believe there is no danger to the public.

WDBJ7 spoke with two hikers who said they found the bodies in the parking lot early Friday morning. They first thought the two people were sleeping, but realized there was blood, and called police.

Parking in the trailhead parking lot will be reduced during the investigation, according to police. Hikers are encouraged to use the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle which operates from the I-81 Exit 140 Park & Ride Lot. More info at mcafeeshuttle.com.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Parkersburg Turnpike, and the...
Man dies after vehicle hit-and-run, suspected vehicle sought, VSP says
As of 4:30 p.m., the crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.
Harrisonburg crash cleared, VDOT says
A young boy from Elkton has a big-time opportunity getting thrown his way.
Elkton baseball player headed to Texas for All-State National Championship
A document found in archives tells how a Rockingham County man was indicted for being part of a...
1799 indictment accuses Rockingham County man of plotting to kill George Washington
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend
WHSV full morning forecast 5-26-23
Pickup truck being fished up after falling off the road on Skyline Drive
Shenandoah National Park urges drivers to abide by rules of the road
The goal of the center is to provide specialized care for children with disabilities, something...
New childcare center in Luray hopes to fill void in the community