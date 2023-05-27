Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Bourne, Ikenberry share positive takeaways from James Madison baseball season

James Madison pitcher Matt Leikus on the mound against Virginia on May 3, 2023
James Madison pitcher Matt Leikus on the mound against Virginia on May 3, 2023(WVIR)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - After the James Madison baseball program concluded the 2023 season, head coach Marlin Ikenberry believes there’s many positives to takeaway from the season.

The Dukes finished 31-25, marking the first time an Ikenberry led program at JMU has won at least 30 games. The 2023 season also marked the first time JMU finished at least six games above .500 since the 2011 season.

“I’m proud of how tough we played and more importantly how we approached the game,” said Ikenberry. “What this team’s been through over the last three seasons coming into this league and competing every pitch. As a coach, I’m really proud of them for doing that.”

The most important component of the 2023 season for JMU Baseball was playing a Sun Belt Conference schedule for the first time. Athletic director Jeff Bourne liked how the program competed in 2023.

“I’ve been really pleased with baseball,” said Bourne. “That was an area I was concerned about going into the season. This is a tough baseball league. Can we hang in there and compete. I think our kids played really hard and did a good job. Our coaches have done a good job coaching them.”

Although the Dukes were bounced from the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with losses to Southern Miss and Old Dominion, the fact the program was able to compete in the tournament is a sign of progress. JMU was banned from postseason play last season by the Colonial Athletic Association after The University announced its move to the Sun Belt.

Ikenberry says he’s most proud of the character his team showed this season.

“I wouldn’t say we’re the most talented team but I’d say we’re probably one of the toughest,” said Ikenberry. “You saw that in the way we approached every game this year.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
Drivers should expect delays due to a vehicle crash in Rockingham County on US-33 in the...
Drivers experiencing delays on Rt. 33 due to crash
Pickup truck being fished up after falling off the road on Skyline Drive
Shenandoah National Park urges drivers to abide by rules of the road
Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Investigators look into connection between Roanoke Co. deaths and Roanoke City fires
By the Side of the Road Getaway Lodging in Harrisonburg has been passed down to the next...
Family-owned historic Harrisonburg inn gets a revamp

Latest News

FILE - James Madison head women's tennis coach Shelley Jaudon
Jaudon resigns as JUM women’s tennis coach, headed to Kentucky
James Madison pitcher Jaden Kinsler on the mound at the 2023 Sun Belt Baseball Tournament
Appalachian State eliminates James Madison from Sun Belt Tournament
Southern Miss starting pitcher Tanner Hall on the mound facing James Madison at the Sun Belt...
Hall shuts down JMU offense, Dukes to face App State in elimination game
UVA graduate transfer Carole Miller signs with JMU women’s basketball
UVA graduate transfer Carole Miller signs with JMU women’s basketball