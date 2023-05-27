Cooler for the weekend

We are still monitoring the coastal low for the weekend so stay with WHSV for updates or slight adjustments. How much rain we’ll see depends on the track of this low.

SATURDAY: Generally mostly cloudy and rather mild for the afternoon. Breezy so with the clouds and the breeze, it will feel a little cool at times. Highs into the upper 60s to low 70s. Dry. Cloudy and cool into the evening, staying into the 60s before sunset and still breezy. Cool, overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 50s and cloudy. This will be quite the cool day. Staying cloudy with some on and off showers at times for the day. This will come into the area in several waves at times for the day, so there will be breaks. The best potential for more steady showers could be south of Rt. 33 especially for Augusta, Rockbridge County and south. So this means that highs south of Rt. 33 will only be in the mid to upper 50s. Likely around 60/low 60s for the Harrisonburg areas. And mid 60s north of Rt. 33 with less rain. Breezy and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 50s with some scattered showers overnight. Staying breezy.

Rainfall likely will range from 0.10″-0.40″ with the most south of route 33. Because of the onshore flow higher amounts will be along the eastern side of the Blue Ridge.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy and a cool start in the 50s. Breezy at times for the day. A few on and off spotty showers. Right now, no washout but stay tuned. Highs in the mid- upper 60s mainly cloudy. An isolated storm but not widespread. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy and mild for the afternoon. Only an isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. A very warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sunny and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening with temperatures into the 70s and mild overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and warm as temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

