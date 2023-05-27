High school scores and highlights: May 26, 2023

(WHSV) - Watch the video above to check out highlights from the following games.

Region 3C Softball: Turner Ashby 12, Brookville 2

Region 3C Boys Soccer: Turner Ashby 2*, Wilson Memorial 1 (PK)

Region 3C Girls Soccer: Turner Ashby 1, Spotswood 0

For additional scores from around The Valley, click here. If you see a score missing and you’d like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the teams and final score.

