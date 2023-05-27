Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

High school scores and highlights: May 26, 2023

Captains from the Spotswood and Turner Ashby girls soccer teams meet prior to the Region 3C Quarterfinal matchup on May 26, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Watch the video above to check out highlights from the following games.

  • Region 3C Softball: Turner Ashby 12, Brookville 2
  • Region 3C Boys Soccer: Turner Ashby 2*, Wilson Memorial 1 (PK)
  • Region 3C Girls Soccer: Turner Ashby 1, Spotswood 0

For additional scores from around The Valley, click here. If you see a score missing and you’d like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the teams and final score.

