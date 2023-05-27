Draw Your Weather
Local track athletes earn All-American honors

Eastern Mennonite's Ray Ray Taylor (left) and Bridgewater's Adalia Coleman (right)
Eastern Mennonite's Ray Ray Taylor (left) and Bridgewater's Adalia Coleman (right)(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite’s Ray Ray Taylor and Bridgewater’s Adalia Coleman both had a weekend to remember at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Coleman earned All-American honors for the eighth time in her career. In the 100m dash, she finished in sixth with a time of 11.89 seconds. In the 200m dash, Coleman finished fourth with a time of 24.24 seconds, a new personal best.

For Taylor, she earned All-American honors for the second time in her career. Taylor finished third in the women’s heptathlon. Her marquee event was the javelin with a distance of 40.28 meters.

Taylor secured a total of 5,040 points in the heptathlon, setting a new ODAC record.

