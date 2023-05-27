Local track athletes earn All-American honors

(WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite’s Ray Ray Taylor and Bridgewater’s Adalia Coleman both had a weekend to remember at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Coleman earned All-American honors for the eighth time in her career. In the 100m dash, she finished in sixth with a time of 11.89 seconds. In the 200m dash, Coleman finished fourth with a time of 24.24 seconds, a new personal best.

For Taylor, she earned All-American honors for the second time in her career. Taylor finished third in the women’s heptathlon. Her marquee event was the javelin with a distance of 40.28 meters.

Taylor secured a total of 5,040 points in the heptathlon, setting a new ODAC record.

Ray Ray Taylor earns All-American honors for the SECOND TIME in her career! She set an EMU, and ODAC, record in the heptathlon and a third place finish at the NCAA Championships! #competetogether #bearoyal@DaveRiggert @WHSVScoreZone @DNR_Sports https://t.co/AbCEMabhpg pic.twitter.com/UeHV3miKvK — EMU Athletics (@EMU_Athletics) May 26, 2023

