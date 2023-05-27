Lynchburg rallies late vs. Shenandoah to reach first DIII baseball championship

LYNCHBURG, Va. (Lynchburg Athletics) - The University of Lynchburg baseball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Division III national championship with a win over Shenandoah in the Lynchburg super regional Saturday.

Avery Neaves hit a two-run go-ahead home run to left field in the 8th inning scoring Benton Jones. Mason McDowell earned the win on the mound after Brandon Pond pitched six innings of one-run ball.

Jack Bachmore tallied his 13th save stranding two runners on base in the top of the 9th. He got Colby Martin to pop out to Ryan Long at first base and secured the 3-1 win.

The Hornets will compete in their first national championship in program history beginning Friday, June 2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

