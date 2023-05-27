Draw Your Weather
Lynchburg rallies late vs. Shenandoah to reach first DIII baseball championship

Avery Neaves hit a two-run go-ahead home run to left field in the 8th inning to pull the Hornets ahead.
Hornets douse head coach Lucas Jones after Lynchburg's super regional win over Shenandoah.
Hornets douse head coach Lucas Jones after Lynchburg's super regional win over Shenandoah.(WDBJ)
By Lynchburg Athletics
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (Lynchburg Athletics) - The University of Lynchburg baseball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Division III national championship with a win over Shenandoah in the Lynchburg super regional Saturday.

Avery Neaves hit a two-run go-ahead home run to left field in the 8th inning scoring Benton JonesMason McDowell earned the win on the mound after Brandon Pond pitched six innings of one-run ball.

Jack Bachmore tallied his 13th save stranding two runners on base in the top of the 9th. He got Colby Martin to pop out to Ryan Long at first base and secured the 3-1 win.

The Hornets will compete in their first national championship in program history beginning Friday, June 2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

