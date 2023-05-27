Rain arriving for the rest of the weekend

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild for the evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Keeping the clouds around throughout the night but remaining dry. Cool with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A cloudy and cool start with temperatures in the 50s. This will be quite the cool day. Staying cloudy with some on and off showers arriving south to north. With the exception of a stray shower, most everyone stays dry for the morning. As the day progresses, on and off rain showers will arrive. For Augusta County, Rockbridge County, Staunton, and Waynesboro, the rain will arrive by the early afternoon. The waves of showers will then move into Rockingham County and Harrisonburg after 3 pm. For the Northern Valley and Potomac Highlands, rain showers do not arrive until very late in the day and into the early evening. There may be some areas that see no rain during the day in these places.

The best potential for more steady showers will be south of Rt. 33 especially for Augusta, Rockbridge County and south. So this means that highs south of Rt. 33 will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Likely in the low to mid 60s for the Harrisonburg area. Mid to upper 60s north of Rt. 33 with less rain. Breezy and chilly. For the evening, scattered showers will begin to take over the entire area as temperatures slip back into the 50s. Rain showers start to really increase in coverage especially during the overnight hours. Low visibility with the rain and fog that develops overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Cloudy with scattered showers and fog during the morning as temperatures hold in the 50s. Waves of rain showers will persist throughout the day as it stays cloudy. There may be a storm or two that develops in the afternoon. Not a complete washout but that could still change. Cool and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers continue during the evening as temperatures hold in the 60s. Showers continue overnight as lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Low visibility overnight as fog develops.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with fog and scattered showers continuing to start the day. Cool with temperatures in the 50s. Remaining cloudy throughout the day as rain showers continue on and off. Coverage of rain decreases throughout the day and there will be longer, more frequent breaks in the rain. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A mild evening with showers beginning to really taper. Evening temperatures in the 60s. Cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOTAL RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY: 0.25-0.5″ north of US 33, 0.5-1″ south of US 33 with some locally higher totals.

WEDNESDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s and cloudy. Decreasing clouds throughout the day with a stray shower still possible. Warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sun for the afternoon with just a few passing clouds. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm to start the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

