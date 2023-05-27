Rockingham County will have extra police patrol over Memorial Day Weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With a higher volume of traffic expected for Memorial Day weekend, you can expect to seem more police patrolling the roads.

Rockingham County Sheriff, Bryan Hutcheson said that throughout the weekend there will be extra patrol out for sobriety checks and to keep an eye out for speeding and seatbelt use.

“Don’t be driving while impaired if you need to get an Uber, Lyft, taxi, whatever it might be do something other than get behind the wheel impaired.” said Hutcheson.

“There is an intense focus in the night time hours for any impaired drivers.” Hutcheson added.

Sheriff Hutcheson said to not be in a rush on the road, to wear a seatbelt and under no circumstances drive under the influence.

