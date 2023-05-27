Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Rockingham County will have extra police patrol over Memorial Day Weekend

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With a higher volume of traffic expected for Memorial Day weekend, you can expect to seem more police patrolling the roads.

Rockingham County Sheriff, Bryan Hutcheson said that throughout the weekend there will be extra patrol out for sobriety checks and to keep an eye out for speeding and seatbelt use.

“Don’t be driving while impaired if you need to get an Uber, Lyft, taxi, whatever it might be do something other than get behind the wheel impaired.” said Hutcheson.

“There is an intense focus in the night time hours for any impaired drivers.” Hutcheson added.

Sheriff Hutcheson said to not be in a rush on the road, to wear a seatbelt and under no circumstances drive under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Parkersburg Turnpike, and the...
Man dies after vehicle hit-and-run, suspected vehicle sought, VSP says
As of 4:30 p.m., the crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.
Harrisonburg crash cleared, VDOT says
A document found in archives tells how a Rockingham County man was indicted for being part of a...
1799 indictment accuses Rockingham County man of plotting to kill George Washington
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
A young boy from Elkton has a big-time opportunity getting thrown his way.
Elkton baseball player headed to Texas for All-State National Championship

Latest News

James Madison University is celebrating the graduation of the first ever cohort from its Valley...
JMU celebrates graduation of first Valley Scholars cohort
New location for J&DR District Court on West Beverley Street
Staunton finds location the J&DR District Court
Travel anxiety expected to spike during Memorial Day weekend
Three displaced after apartment fire breaks out in Weyers Cave