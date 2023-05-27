Staunton finds location the J&DR District Court

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton has found a new location for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The court is currently in a shared space with Augusta County. The Augusta County will be moving to Verona and because Staunton does not own the building they had to search for a new home as well.

The city announced the location will be at the Chestnut Hills Shopping Center on West Beverley Street.

Brad Arrowood, City Council Member said once the purchase is complete, planning will be begin.

“We like to do just a master plan of it that can be expanded later if needed for other facilities as well, so we are just looking at next steps on that.” said Arrowood.

Arrowood said the city wants to revitalize the west end and thinks this will be a good catalyst for that.

“It will give more business to west end restaurants and small businesses in the area. It will just be a great move for that.” said Arrowood.

“The County is leaving their court buildings in fall of 2025. So we need to have a functioning court facility by that time.” said Arrowood.

Arrowood commended city staff for their work in finding this location.

