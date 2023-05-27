Draw Your Weather
Three displaced after apartment fire breaks out in Weyers Cave

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Two adults and one infant are displaced in Weyers Cave after a kitchen fire. According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Bryan Mace said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Bystanders stopped by to put water in that and threw it in the door to try to put the fire out. The guys got here; they pulled lines, went inside verified nobody was in here, they put the fire out, searched open the place up so, right now, looks like the main body of damage is in the kitchen,” Deputy Chief Mace said.

Mace says smoke and heat damage is throughout the residence, making the apartment not livable. Adjacent tenants in the apartment complex say this is the first time they’ve seen anything like this in 16 years of being residents.

Multiple units were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lee Highway at 7:06 Friday evening — consisting of Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, Bridgewater Volunteer Fire, Augusta County Fire-Rescue, Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department, Staunton Fire Department, and Verona Volunteer Fire Company. Augusta County Fire-Rescue confirmed that no injuries or fatalities are reported.

