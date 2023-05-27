Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Travel anxiety expected to spike during Memorial Day weekend

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mental health does not take a vacation, even during major travel times like memorial day weekend.

Thriveworks understand excitement happens with planning for holiday weekends, but also a spike of travel anxiety from dealing with big crowds on the road and destination.

Licensed Professional Counselor Janita Daggy specializes in trauma and says triggers and emotional stress can be avoided with flexibility in plans.

“If you are in larger crowds or being able to plan for certain scenarios or safety measures with your family, you know if you are going to a theme park plan from getting in certain situations or communication or even wearing the same-colored shirts,” Janita Daggy, LPC said.

Professionals at Thriveworks infer that triggers can come up regardless of someone’s age.

Licensed Professional Counselor Janita Daggy believes being able to understand that and find the coping skills helps the holiday weekend to go smoothly.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night on Parkersburg Turnpike, and the...
Man dies after vehicle hit-and-run, suspected vehicle sought, VSP says
As of 4:30 p.m., the crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.
Harrisonburg crash cleared, VDOT says
A document found in archives tells how a Rockingham County man was indicted for being part of a...
1799 indictment accuses Rockingham County man of plotting to kill George Washington
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
A young boy from Elkton has a big-time opportunity getting thrown his way.
Elkton baseball player headed to Texas for All-State National Championship

Latest News

Augusta County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Bryan Mace says smoke and heat damage is throughout the...
Three displaced after apartment fire breaks out in Weyers Cave
police lights generic
Rockingham County will have extra police patrol over Memorial Day Weekend
James Madison University is celebrating the graduation of the first ever cohort from its Valley...
JMU celebrates graduation of first Valley Scholars cohort
New location for J&DR District Court on West Beverley Street
Staunton finds location the J&DR District Court