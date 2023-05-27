Travel anxiety expected to spike during Memorial Day weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mental health does not take a vacation, even during major travel times like memorial day weekend.

Thriveworks understand excitement happens with planning for holiday weekends, but also a spike of travel anxiety from dealing with big crowds on the road and destination.

Licensed Professional Counselor Janita Daggy specializes in trauma and says triggers and emotional stress can be avoided with flexibility in plans.

“If you are in larger crowds or being able to plan for certain scenarios or safety measures with your family, you know if you are going to a theme park plan from getting in certain situations or communication or even wearing the same-colored shirts,” Janita Daggy, LPC said.

Professionals at Thriveworks infer that triggers can come up regardless of someone’s age.

Licensed Professional Counselor Janita Daggy believes being able to understand that and find the coping skills helps the holiday weekend to go smoothly.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.