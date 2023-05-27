Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

TSA hits highest checkpoint volume of the year Friday

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration hit its highest checkpoint volume of the year on Friday as millions of travelers take to the sky for the Memorial Day weekend.

The agency tweeted early Saturday that roughly over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide Friday.

That is a slight increase from Thursday when the TSA reported screening more than 2.6 million passengers.

That was the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019.

The TSA administrator said earlier this week that the agency expects to screen 10 million passengers over the holiday weekend.

TSA expects to screen around 10 million passengers and AAA predicts about 42 million drivers will hit the highways this weekend. (CNN, WSOC, WJLA)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
Drivers should expect delays due to a vehicle crash in Rockingham County on US-33 in the...
Drivers experiencing delays on Rt. 33 due to crash
Pickup truck being fished up after falling off the road on Skyline Drive
Shenandoah National Park urges drivers to abide by rules of the road
Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Investigators look into connection between Roanoke Co. deaths and Roanoke City fires
By the Side of the Road Getaway Lodging in Harrisonburg has been passed down to the next...
Family-owned historic Harrisonburg inn gets a revamp

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler for the weekend
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
Biden says debt deal ‘very close’ even as two sides far apart on work requirements
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to the University of Miami's...
At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech