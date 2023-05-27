VSP investigating two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Sergeant Brent Coffey with Virginia State Police, VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a car and motorcycle on Interstate 81 at the 254-mile marker in Rockingham County on Saturday.
The motorcycle rider suffered what is believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, VSP say.
The right travel lane of I-81 southbound was blocked but is now back open.
The crash remains under investigation, and WHSV is working to learn more about the crash.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.