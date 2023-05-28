Draw Your Weather
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says

The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The body of a 20-year-old man from New Market was recovered from a lake after he drowned on Saturday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a release, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said at 6:52 p.m. a 911 call came from Stoney Creek Resort near Greenville for reports of a drowning. Emergency crews were on scene at 7:05 p.m, but the man was under water and first responders were unable to find him until around midnight.

The victim was identified as Dakota Marcus Fulk, of New Market, the ACSO said. Fulk was recovered from the lake and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:56 pm.

The ACSO said in the release that Fulk was attempting to swim across the lake when he became distressed and went under water.

Fulk was with his wife, numerous other family members and friends at the resort, according to the ACSO.

Daniel Murray, one of the owners of Stoney Creek Resort, told WHSV that they are keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends.” Murray said.

Numerous emergency crews were on scene, including the Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team, to help search for Fulk.

