Albemarle County Police Department involved in vehicle pursuit

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD), on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at approximately 7:20 pm, officers with ACPD received information on the whereabouts of a wanted individual.

Upon locating the suspect’s car, ACPD officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and fled the officers onto Monacan Trail.

A successful stop sticks deployment occurred on the suspect’s vehicle deflating both driver-side tires. The driver continued to flee at some points traveling in the wrong direction on ramps and running red lights.

The pursuit went through the city at speeds around 30 mph. Once back in the county’s jurisdiction, ACPD officers applied a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to the vehicle bringing the pursuit to a stop on Georgetown Road.

Once in custody, the suspects were identified as 37-year-old Hunter Lang Brown and 45-year-old Melinda Ann Collier. Ms. Collier was wanted on several warrants out of Greene County.

Mr. Brown and Ms. Collier are being held at Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail for the following charges:

Hunter Lang Brown: 46.2-817 - Felony Eluding (Albemarle County) and 46.2-1158 - No Inspection Sticker (Albemarle County).

Melinda Ann Collier: 18.2-96 Petit Larceny (Greene County), 18.2-95 Grand Larceny (Greene County), and 462-390 Steal Motor Vehicle (Greene County).

