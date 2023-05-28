Teen driver fatalities surge during summer season

VIRGINIA (WHSV) - A new study by Bumper.com reveals that Virginia ranks 36th in the nation for summer fatalities among teen drivers.

From 2017 to 2021, young driver fatalities in your state showed alarming figures, with a 3-year average of roughly 99 fatalities involving teen drivers, accounting for 11 percent of all such roadway fatalities. On average nationwide, 37.5% of state teen driving deaths happen during the summer months.

Virginia experiences the deadliest month for teen drivers in May According to the study, the Commonwealth had an estimated 108 fatalities involving teen drivers in 2022, with a rate of 3.87 fatalities per 10,000 young drivers behind the wheel.

The national average is 4.85 fatalities per 10,000 young drivers behind the wheel.

Bumper.com researchers’ data gathered that traffic fatalities remain stubbornly high nationwide, particularly involving young drivers — inferring that young individuals are much more likely to be involved in fatal accidents. Speeding remains the top cause of young driver deaths, accounting for 39.3% of such accidents.

As a community-focused outlet, it is essential to raise awareness on the alarming trend of summer fatalities among teen drivers in Virginia.

