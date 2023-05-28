Draw Your Weather
Young racers steer into favorite hobby with soapbox derby

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rotary Club in Harrisonburg had kids cruising down Research Drive all Saturday for the annual Harrisonburg Soapbox Derby. The 25-dollar registration covers the shirts, meals, and tools to create the cars to roll smoothly from start to finish.

This year’s series of races came with champions of previous years as well as some newcomers. Competitors find there’s something to the excitement that keeps them coming back.

“It’s nice to have the opportunity to drive before I’m 16. It’s fun having a lot of kids that I can participate with and racing, the feeling of driving down the track, just makes me feel energized,” Gage Becker said.

Racers like Gage believe everyone should try driving soap-box cars no matter how old or young they are. Each kid who wins gets one thousand dollars towards their championship lap at the world finals happening this July in Akron, Ohio.

