Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says
Vehicle crash on Interstate 81
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81
A successful stop sticks deployment occurred on the suspect's vehicle deflating both...
Albemarle County Police Department involved in vehicle pursuit
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested
Speeding remains the top cause of young driver deaths, accounting for 39.3% of such accidents.
Teen driver fatalities surge during summer season

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
On and off Showers for Memorial Day
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says