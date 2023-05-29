Draw Your Weather
New digital hub to help veterans in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) recently announced the rollout of the new Gold Standard Digital Hub for veterans in Virginia.
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
The new tool helps veterans and military families have easy access to information regarding earned benefits and resources tailored to their needs.

The new tool helps veterans and military families have easy access to information regarding earned benefits and resources tailored to their needs.

“We will seamlessly connect them to the resources that they need,” Daniel Gabe with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services said.

