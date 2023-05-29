On and off Showers for Memorial Day

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog during the morning as temperatures hold in the 50s. Waves of rain continue throughout the day on and off. There will be breaks in the rain. There may also be a few peeks of sunshine especially north of US 33. This may fire up a storm or two along with the rain in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s, low 70s for the Potomac Highlands and the northern Valley and breezy at times. Scattered rain showers continue during the evening with a storm or two as temperatures hold in the 60s. A few showers continue overnight as lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog overnight where the breeze lets up.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with patchy fog and a few showers to start the day. Pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Remaining mostly cloudy throughout the day with a few showers. Coverage of rain less than Monday. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A mild evening with very spotty showers. Evening temperatures in the 60s, lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOTAL RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY: 0.25-0.5″ north of US 33, 0.5-1″ south of US 33 with some locally higher totals along the Blue Ridge.

WEDNESDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s and partly to mostly cloudy. Decreasing clouds throughout the day with a stray shower or storm still possible. Warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sun for the afternoon with just a few passing clouds. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm to start the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Plenty of sun for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Watching for a few showers possible Saturday, stay tuned. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

