Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting

Charleston County, South Carolina, deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured five others.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says
Loved ones can support a veteran's mental health by being a support system.
Therapists believe honoring a veteran’s mental health matters for Memorial Day
Vehicle crash on Interstate 81
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’
A successful stop sticks deployment occurred on the suspect's vehicle deflating both...
Albemarle County Police Department involved in vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
A fire is seen in Kyiv after a Russian drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday.
As attacks on Kyiv continue, Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack
Birthdays and Anniversaries - May 30
President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support