Alleged altercation in Harrisonburg leads to arrest, officials say

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man was arrested on alleged multiple charges Monday after a reported altercation, Michael Parks, director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg said in a statement to WHSV.

Parks confirmed that Adam McCray was arrested Monday on two charges of alleged attempted malicious bodily injury following an altercation between himself and two other people on May 27 in the 1500 block of Country Club Road in Harrisonburg.

Neither victim was injured in the altercation, and all three individuals involved knew each other, Parks said.

The situation is still under investigation, and Parks said additional charges may be pending.

