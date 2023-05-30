Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Alleged altercation in Harrisonburg leads to arrest, officials say

(WDAM)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man was arrested on alleged multiple charges Monday after a reported altercation, Michael Parks, director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg said in a statement to WHSV.

Parks confirmed that Adam McCray was arrested Monday on two charges of alleged attempted malicious bodily injury following an altercation between himself and two other people on May 27 in the 1500 block of Country Club Road in Harrisonburg.

Neither victim was injured in the altercation, and all three individuals involved knew each other, Parks said.

The situation is still under investigation, and Parks said additional charges may be pending.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says
Dakota Fulk and wife
GoFundMe set for family of Dakota Fulk, Stoney Creek Resort drowning victim
Loved ones can support a veteran's mental health by being a support system.
Therapists believe honoring a veteran’s mental health matters for Memorial Day
Vehicle crash on Interstate 81
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’

Latest News

Antique Camera
Picture This: Camera Heritage Museum founder celebrates 55 years of collecting cameras
The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville (FILE)
Alumna files lawsuit against UVA, accuses professor of sexual assault
This creative reuse and art center will support two initiatives, providing space for artists...
Benefit brunch to support Art Hive: a Staunton-based creative reuse and art center
The series, titled “True Crime in the Shenandoah Valley”, is a part of the ‘Histories Along the...
Hear true stories from the Valley’s history in “True Crime in the Shenandoah Valley” series