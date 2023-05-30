Draw Your Weather
Alumna files lawsuit against UVA, accuses professor of sexual assault

The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville (FILE)
The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A 2020 University of Virginia graduate has filed a lawsuit against the university and its Title IX office.

The plaintiff is accusing her former professor of grooming, harassing, and sexually assaulting her for more than a year. She and her attorney, Elizabeth Adbnour, filed the lawsuit April 29.

UVA has a policy that specifically states that sexual or romantic relationships between professors and undergraduate students are “strictly prohibited.”

