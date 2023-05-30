Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Bourne hints James Madison swim and dive program could compete in Sun Belt as soon as 2023-24 season

FILE - James Madison Swim and Dive during the 2022-23 season (Courtesy: James Madison Athletics).
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne recently hinted at the possibility of the Sun Belt conference sponsoring Swim and Dive for the 2023-24 season.

The news is significant for a school like JMU that features a swim and dive program.

While the dukes just wrapped up their first season transitioning into the Sun Belt Conference, three sports had to call other conference’s home.

Those sports were field hockey, women’s lacrosse, and swim and dive.

According to Bourne, Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill spearheaded the idea for the Sun Belt to sponsor swim and dive. Besides JMU, Georgia Southern, Marshall, and Old Dominion are the other schools with swim and dive programs.

Bourne is optimistic about JMU’s swim team competing in the Bun Belt this upcoming season.

“I do feel like given the effort that we’ve put into it that the league is still committed to doing it for the fall, season 23-24, but we’ll know here in the coming month the exact timeline on it,” said Bourne.

Bourne added the Sun Belt has been working on finding affiliate members in hopes of having six teams competing this fall.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says
Loved ones can support a veteran's mental health by being a support system.
Therapists believe honoring a veteran’s mental health matters for Memorial Day
Vehicle crash on Interstate 81
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81
A successful stop sticks deployment occurred on the suspect's vehicle deflating both...
Albemarle County Police Department involved in vehicle pursuit
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Baseball to host NCAA Tournament Regional
Eastern Mennonite's Ray Ray Taylor (left) and Bridgewater's Adalia Coleman (right)
Local track athletes earn All-American honors
Hornets douse head coach Lucas Jones after Lynchburg's super regional win over Shenandoah.
Lynchburg rallies late vs. Shenandoah to reach first DIII baseball championship
James Madison pitcher Matt Leikus on the mound against Virginia on May 3, 2023
Bourne, Ikenberry share positive takeaways from James Madison baseball season