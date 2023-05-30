Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Deputy dies while participating in police academy activities, sheriff says

Deputy Marcus Zeigler died on Friday after suffering an unknown medical emergency.
Deputy Marcus Zeigler died on Friday after suffering an unknown medical emergency.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A sheriff’s deputy in Ohio died after suffering a medical emergency during “police academy activities,” the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Marcus Zeigler died on Friday “despite medical efforts,” Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

Zeigler was participating in activities at the police academy when he experienced some kind of medical emergency, the sheriff said.

McGuffey said Zeigler had been with the sheriff’s office for nine months and was enrolled at the Great Oaks Peace Officer Academy.

“He was always happy and helpful; proud to be a deputy; and was also a well-known entrepreneur,” the sheriff said. “Deputy Zeigler made a strong impression on us from the moment he started. His smile is unforgettable. He was also known for loving his family and wanting to leave a legacy they could be proud of. And he did just that.”

Zeigler’s funeral will be held this weekend at Spring Grove Cemetery, and he will be honored with a police ceremony.

Further details have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says
Dakota Fulk and wife
GoFundMe set for family of Dakota Fulk, Stoney Creek Resort drowning victim
Loved ones can support a veteran's mental health by being a support system.
Therapists believe honoring a veteran’s mental health matters for Memorial Day
Vehicle crash on Interstate 81
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’

Latest News

In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded
A well-maintained Army uniform with a love letter from 1957 was found in a ditch in Kansas City.
Family sought after Army uniform with love letter from 1957 found in ditch
FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse on May 5, 2015, in...
Minnesota governor signs bill to legalize marijuana, effective this summer
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax