DOJ: Charlottesville bodybuilding coach indicted on child exploitation charges

By NBC29
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A federal grand jury is charging a Charlottesville-based virtual bodybuilding coach, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ announced Tuesday, May 30, that 33-year-old Elliott Atwell is charged with four counts of the sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of enticing a minor for the purposing of engaging in sexual activity, and one count of possessing child pornography. Atwell is accused of enticing at least several minors to record themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct and then send the recordings to him.

The DOJ says the investigation into this matter remains ongoing and any individuals who believe they or someone they know may have been victimized by this defendant should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

