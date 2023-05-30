Explore More Discovery Museum celebrates 20 years with new mural

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Explore More Discovery Museum in Downtown Harrisonburg is celebrating 20 years with a new look.

Local Creative Consultant, Matt Leech, had started a small project to revamp the museum’s secondary entrance on Newman Avenue, when his 8-year-old daughter, Frankie, had an idea to go bigger.

“I just thought it was so boring and yellow here. We needed to do something with it,” Frankie said.

Over the years, Frankie has made frequent trips to the museum and has made a lot of fun memories there. She thought the outside should be just as fun as it is on the inside.

So, Leech worked with museum staff to make it happen with the help of a generous community.

Don Albright, Hardware, Riner Rentals, Sherwin Williams, E=MC2, Sunbelt Rentals, and Sustainable Solutions all stepped up to support the project.

“It’s been a really uplifting experience being out here and being overwhelmed by all of the positivity and thirst for this kind of exterior project,” Leech said.

The bright colors and fun shapes on the outside of the building are all inspired by objects you will find inside the museum.

“We want to make something that kids could walk by and notice from their time inside, but also something that was fun for people to look at that hadn’t quite been inside or didn’t know what the building was,” Leech said.

Leech and his partner Tim Skirven weren’t alone in creating this mural. Frankie, her younger sister, and other kids in the community have stopped by to help.

“It’s been really important to us to have kids put a little paint on the wall. I think that’s a really big milestone memory as they grow older and can walk by this and feel like they contributed in some way,” Leech said.

And after about a week of painting the mural, the Explore More Discovery Museum is finally Frankie approved, both inside and out!

“I’m so happy because when they put this on the side of the building, that makes me think, oh my gosh! This is like the funnest place ever inside,” Frankie said.

There is a Meet the Artists event happening Friday, June 2 at the museum from 5 to 7 p.m. During that time, admission to the museum will be free and kids will have the chance to create their own art project inspired by the mural.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.