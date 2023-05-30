Draw Your Weather
Four killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-81

(WSAW)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Montgomery County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., the driver of a Chevy SUV with a U-Haul trailer was traveling north on I-81N at mile marker 120.2, when the driver lost control, spun out, and was hit by a tractor-trailer also traveling north.

Another crash occurred shortly after the first. However, no injuries were reported in that crash.

Three people inside the SUV died at the scene. A fourth person died after being taken to a hospital.

The road is still blocked due to debris being removed and reconstruction taking place.

This crash is near the site of a crash Monday morning that involved up to 20 cars and tractor-trailers.

