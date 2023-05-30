Hear true stories from the Valley’s history in “True Crime in the Shenandoah Valley” series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new series based on rediscovered historical documents will focus on true crime in the Shenandoah Valley’s history.

The series, titled “True Crime in the Shenandoah Valley”, is part of the ‘Histories Along the Blue Ridge’ site, and every Thursday will highlight various cases across the Valley from documents found in the Rockingham County Courthouse.

Chaz Haywood, Deputy Clerk of the Rockingham County Circuit Court, says the goal has always been to see what they have, what needs to be preserved, and continue working with people all over to try to save documents, and make them accessible to future generations.

“With records dating back to 1778 we spent a great deal of time looking at those old records.” Haywood said.

The true crime series is the work of the people who work to preserve and digitize these records, and is a way to share some lesser known stories from the Valley while getting people into history.

“I’m so excited to read them myself, things I’ve never seen before.” Haywood said. “It’s going to be real interesting for folks in this area, as well as the people in the Commonwealth.”

Deputy Clerk of the Rockingham County Circuit Court, Megan Schoeman says they work with James Madison University (JMU) and students have been helping with the series, and the work they do involving historical documents. Thomas Kidd is the person who wrote most of the stories for the series, and created it for the graduate program at JMU history department, Schoeman says.

“They have been working very hard to digitize, arrange, and process many of our criminal and other records.” Schoeman said. “He (Kidd) was able to do something with these digitized records to create these stories.”

The stories come out every Thursday, and Schoeman says the hope is to get people interested in history and archives. The stories can be found at “Histories Along the Blue Ridge” website, which is a partnership they have with JMU, and the stories can also be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages every Thursday during the series’ duration.

