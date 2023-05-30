High school scores and highlights: May 29, 2023

(WHSV) - The Region 2B quarterfinals in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer all got underway on Memorial Day.

There were a few games that were postponed due to rain. WHSV has highlights from the following games:

Region 2B Baseball: Luray at East Rockingham

Region 2B Baseball: Mountain View at Page County

Region 2B Softball: Madison County at Page County

To view additional scores from Monday, click here. If you see a score that’s missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.