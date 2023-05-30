Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

High school scores and highlights: May 29, 2023

Page County's Jordan Foster on the mound for the Panthers against Mountain View in the Region...
Page County's Jordan Foster on the mound for the Panthers against Mountain View in the Region 2B quarterfinal game.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Region 2B quarterfinals in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer all got underway on Memorial Day.

There were a few games that were postponed due to rain. WHSV has highlights from the following games:

  • Region 2B Baseball: Luray at East Rockingham
  • Region 2B Baseball: Mountain View at Page County
  • Region 2B Softball: Madison County at Page County

To view additional scores from Monday, click here. If you see a score that’s missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the information.

