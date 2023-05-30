Memorial Day marks the start of “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Each year, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers. It is a phenomenon of increased teen-related driving accidents that has been recognized by the American Automobile Association (AAA) for years.

“Unfortunately, we see an increase, statistically, in the amount of teenage drivers who are involved in fatal crashes- whether fatal to them or fatal to others,” explained Jim Garrity, Director of Public Relations for AAA East Coast.

Garrity tells WVVA that there are several factors leading to this spike, including more teens on the road, speeding, drinking and driving, distracted driving and more.

“...they are more likely to be distracted, right? They’re more likely to have a car full of their friends with them. They have less experience behind the wheel. They’re not cognitively as developed as adults...”

According to Garrity, national statistics show that, every year, more than 2,000 teenagers on average are involved in fatal accidents and 30 to 31 percent of these occur during the deadliest days.

While traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for those ages 16 to 19, Garrity says that teenagers aren’t the only ones being impacted.

“Between 2011 and 20[20] there were more than 7,000 people who died in teen-related crashes,” he stated. “So first you have the teens who are dying in the crashes...and then, in addition to that, you have a lot of other people who are involved in those crashes- the crashes that are the product of a teen driver.”

Locally, Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday says he does see an increase in accidents involving teens around this time of year.

“The kids are out of school. Families are going on vacation. We have more families maybe passing through the state or coming to the state for vacation. Plus, you have teenagers that have more access to the cars. They’re going to work; they’re out of school; they’re on the roads more,” Sheriff Canaday explained.”

And while the idea of allowing your child to get behind the wheel can be scary, he says the key to safety is responsibility- both for the parent and the child.

“I certainly think that parents should allow their teenagers to drive, but I think they need to maintain supervision. Make sure the teenagers are going somewhere where they’re familiar with. If they’re not familiar with it then maybe limit the driving at night. Make sure they’re wearing their seatbelts. Let’s make sure we’re not doing distracted driving and just pay attention to our speed. Make sure they know their speed limits and limitations.”

Sheriff Canaday tells WVVA that they have an increased presence in high-crash areas of the county all year long.

As for AAA, they have posted several resources to help teen drivers and parents on their website, as well as teendrivingaaa.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.