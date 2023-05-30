Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Memorial Day travel turnout shatters pre-pandemic levels

The Memorial Day weekend travel rush shattered pre-pandemic records from the roads to the skies.
By Riley Wyant
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Memorial Day weekend travel rush shattered pre-pandemic records from the roads to the skies.

While the official numbers have yet to be released, Richmond International Airport estimated 70,000 travelers would pass through their terminal over the weekend, up more than 10% from what officials reported a year ago.

“Every flight I’ve been on lately has been completely full,” Traveler Dick Hamrick said.

“It was crazy, very crazy,” Olivia Hopke said after traveling to Nashville.

Many say layovers and lines appear to be the theme for the summer.

Travelers at RIC returning home Monday say they had to pack their patience.

“It was very busy, I mean the lines...you had to make sure you get there earlier,” Mark Taylor said after traveling to St. Louis.

TSA hit its highest checkpoint volume of the year on Friday.

Over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide Thursday, the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019.

TSA expects the grand total of travelers over the weekend to hit 10 million.

“I know the airlines are happy. Every flight we took was sold out basically,” Taylor said.

Francine Jennings is one of the many travelers that dealt with flight delays this weekend. She says the crowds have slowed the progression of things.

“Sometimes it just takes a little longer to get your bags, sometimes you just don’t get the quality of service you usually do, people are a little more on edge,” Jennings said.

Others say they experienced the complete opposite.

“It was great, no waiting, it was wonderful,” Bonnie Hamrick said. “The last time we traveled to Dallas, we got canceled and never got there, so this was a treat!”

This past weekend set the tone for the rest of the busy summer travel season.

“Everyone’s making up for lost time,” Riley Farmer said upon returning from Italy. “It’s just nice to see that everyone’s traveling and getting out again and doing what they can.”

AAA says international travel is booming this summer.

Bookings to international destinations this past weekend were up 250% compared to Memorial Day Weekend last year.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says
Loved ones can support a veteran's mental health by being a support system.
Therapists believe honoring a veteran’s mental health matters for Memorial Day
Vehicle crash on Interstate 81
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

The series, titled “True Crime in the Shenandoah Valley”, is a part of the ‘Histories Along the...
Hear true stories from the Valley’s history in “True Crime in the Shenandoah Valley” series
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm up on the way
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Mount Jackson man dies in Sunday crash, VSP investigating
Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival returns to Harrisonburg
The new mural on the side of the Explore More Discovery Museum
Explore More Discovery Museum celebrates 20 years with new mural