Mount Jackson man dies in Sunday crash, VSP investigating

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Mount Jackson man passed away at the scene of a crash on May 28 in Shenandoah County.

The Virginia State Police say that on Sunday, May 28, at around noon, a 2013 Ford Edge was heading south on Route 11, just north of Mooreland Gap Road, when it allegedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, Bradley L. Painter, 57, of Mount Jackson, died at the scene of the crash because of his injuries, the VSP said.

The driver of the Ford, Jony Salazar Ortiz, 28, of New Market, reportedly suffered serious injuries and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment., according to the VSP.

The VSP say Ortiz was later taken into custody and charged with one felony count of driving under the influence: involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of no valid operator’s license. He was transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The crash remains under investigation.

