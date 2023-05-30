Multiple events take place to honor the fallen veterans this Memorial Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The rainy weather has not discouraged people from going out and paying their respects to those who have fallen in the line of duty this Memorial Day in Waynesboro and in Staunton.

In Waynesboro there was a service at Riverview Cemetery and in Staunton there was a service at the American Legion building on Cedar Green Road.

“It is important for the memory of those have passed away, for the veterans who have passed away.” said Mac McCauley, VFW Post 2216.

McCauley said the event was hosted by the American Legion Post 13 and VFW Post 2216 and is a long-standing tradition is Staunton.

“I have personally been involved with it for twelve years and the post VFW and the American Legion have done it for over thirty years in Staunton.” said McCauley. “This event means a lot to veterans and families.” McCauley added.

In Waynesboro, there was a Memorial Day Service at Riverview Cemetery, hosted by American Legion post 340.

“This event means a lot to veterans and families.” “If I am not mistaken this is the 33rd or 34th year we have done this. and I believe it has rained six times.” said David Snyder.

Snyder said it was important to still have the event outside even though it was raining.

“I am proud to be here and to be able to do this. We have veterans here in the cemetery that I knew and one that I grew up with.” said Snyder.

