Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

National EMT shortages are affecting the Shenandoah Valley

EMT shortages affecting the Shenandoah Valley, causing less crews to be active at one time.
EMT shortages affecting the Shenandoah Valley, causing less crews to be active at one time.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The National EMT shortages are limiting the number of crews and response times of crews in the Shenandoah Valley.

According to the American Ambulance Association, 39% of part-time EMT positions and 55% of part-time paramedic positions were unfilled in 2022. These unfilled positions lead to longer response times and less crews available for the emergency 911 calls.

Both career and voluntary positions have increased vacancy. Waynesboro First Aid Crew has seen a surplus of part-time paid applicants but an extreme deficit of qualified, volunteer applicants.

Steven Ward, executive director of Waynesboro First Aid Crew, said the budget and hours allotted for individuals cannot support more than 40 part-time EMT’s.

“We certainly can’t rely on any one group to do everything we need,” Ward said. “We need all sorts of help from volunteers to the paid and office help in general. We are just short overall.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, EMT’s and paramedics are one of the lowest paid positions in health care.

Ward said the crew currently operates with a two-man crew but volunteers can either help propel the organization to having more ambulances and trucks on the road and operating three-man crews instead.

Ward said the volunteer applicant rates are low and it’s likely due to cost of living going up. He said people have less time to volunteer and give their time up because the increase need to work.

Ward said volunteers help the organization function, whether they work in the office or the field the volunteers add extra hands to any situation.

“We could put more trucks on the road potentially if the call volume dictates that,” Ward said. “In general, helping out on calls we have more hands to make light work.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Fulk and wife
GoFundMe set for family of Dakota Fulk, Stoney Creek Resort drowning victim
The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Mount Jackson man dies in Sunday crash, VSP investigating
Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Loved ones can support a veteran's mental health by being a support system.
Therapists believe honoring a veteran’s mental health matters for Memorial Day

Latest News

WHSV Forecast
Antique Camera
Picture This: Camera Heritage Museum founder celebrates 55 years of collecting cameras
Alleged altercation in Harrisonburg leads to arrest, officials say
(STOCK)
DOJ: Charlottesville bodybuilding coach indicted on child exploitation charges