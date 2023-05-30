National EMT shortages are affecting the Shenandoah Valley

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The National EMT shortages are limiting the number of crews and response times of crews in the Shenandoah Valley.

According to the American Ambulance Association, 39% of part-time EMT positions and 55% of part-time paramedic positions were unfilled in 2022. These unfilled positions lead to longer response times and less crews available for the emergency 911 calls.

Both career and voluntary positions have increased vacancy. Waynesboro First Aid Crew has seen a surplus of part-time paid applicants but an extreme deficit of qualified, volunteer applicants.

Steven Ward, executive director of Waynesboro First Aid Crew, said the budget and hours allotted for individuals cannot support more than 40 part-time EMT’s.

“We certainly can’t rely on any one group to do everything we need,” Ward said. “We need all sorts of help from volunteers to the paid and office help in general. We are just short overall.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, EMT’s and paramedics are one of the lowest paid positions in health care.

Ward said the crew currently operates with a two-man crew but volunteers can either help propel the organization to having more ambulances and trucks on the road and operating three-man crews instead.

Ward said the volunteer applicant rates are low and it’s likely due to cost of living going up. He said people have less time to volunteer and give their time up because the increase need to work.

Ward said volunteers help the organization function, whether they work in the office or the field the volunteers add extra hands to any situation.

“We could put more trucks on the road potentially if the call volume dictates that,” Ward said. “In general, helping out on calls we have more hands to make light work.”

