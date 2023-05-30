Picture This: Camera Heritage Museum founder celebrates 55 years of collecting cameras

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Founder and curator of the Camera Heritage Museum David Schwartz is celebrating 55 years of collecting cameras in downtown Staunton.

Schwartz’s collection has now eclipsed almost 7,000 cameras that span over the history of photography.

The collection is on display at the museum, which is currently the largest camera museum open to the public in the country.

“I came to this store in 1968 as a sophomore in high school, and it was an obsession,” said David Schwartz, “I liked the old cameras, and one grew into five or ten and then it grew into a hundred and now into almost 7,000.”

Schwartz adds that they are also accepting camera donations to add to the museum. If you are interested in donating a camera or visiting the museum, visit their website by clicking here.

