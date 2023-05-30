Draw Your Weather
Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival returns to Harrisonburg

By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The annual Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival is making its way back to Harrisonburg. Artists from near and far are gathering to share their musical talents with the Friendly City from June 11-18.

Organizers say this event is a special opportunity for the community.

“We have a theme this year called opus or the next opus rather. That really is just a musicians way of saying the next chapter or next era,” David Berry said.

Berry is the new artistic director for the festival. He says along with new faces and energy, those who attend will hear music from large and small groups, orchestras, choirs and some rising stars from the Friendly City.

“You can expect Bach, Beethoven, and symphonies and things. We do a lot of other things as well. We have a big work by jazz legend Wynton Marsalis. We have a work inspired by ancient Incan culture and some works by young living composers and sort of everything in between,” Berry added.

At the end of the week there is a church service modeled after what a Bach service would have been. There will be gospel, spiritual and Appalachian music. Berry says there should be something for everyone.

Festival events will be held at locations throughout Eastern Mennonite University. You can get tickets online or at the door.

