Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Town of Craigsville brings back Memorial Day service

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Craigsville held a Memorial Service today.

Mayor, Richard Fox, said this is the first year in about 15 years Craigsville has had a Memorial Day service. Fox added they wanted to have a memorial service to honor those who died in combat.

" We wanted to bring it back to honor those that have fought for our freedom in this country. That is why we brought it back.” said Fox.

“We had the VFW 2216 from Staunton who did the Pledge of Allegiance. We had Reverend Robert Hale to sing the national anthem and speak, said Fox.

The service was at the War Memorial at the Craigsville Cemetery which is newly renovated.

“We have poured new cement steps, put new lighting in. Got new shrubbery and plants.” said Fox.

Fox said the was a concern but luckily it held off and they were able to have the ceremony outside at the memorial.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says
Loved ones can support a veteran's mental health by being a support system.
Therapists believe honoring a veteran’s mental health matters for Memorial Day
Vehicle crash on Interstate 81
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81
A successful stop sticks deployment occurred on the suspect's vehicle deflating both...
Albemarle County Police Department involved in vehicle pursuit
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden on Memorial Day lauds generations of fallen US troops who ‘dared all and gave all’

Latest News

Efforts to bring a public fireworks display show back to Grand Island are nearing fruition, as...
Summertime safety: firework and open burn restrictions in the Valley
Dakota Fulk and wife
GoFundMe set for family of Dakota Fulk, Stoney Creek Resort drowning victim
Riverview Cemetery
Multiple events take place to honor the fallen veterans this Memorial Day
Summertime safety: firework and open burn restrictions in the Valley