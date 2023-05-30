Town of Craigsville brings back Memorial Day service

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Craigsville held a Memorial Service today.

Mayor, Richard Fox, said this is the first year in about 15 years Craigsville has had a Memorial Day service. Fox added they wanted to have a memorial service to honor those who died in combat.

" We wanted to bring it back to honor those that have fought for our freedom in this country. That is why we brought it back.” said Fox.

“We had the VFW 2216 from Staunton who did the Pledge of Allegiance. We had Reverend Robert Hale to sing the national anthem and speak, said Fox.

The service was at the War Memorial at the Craigsville Cemetery which is newly renovated.

“We have poured new cement steps, put new lighting in. Got new shrubbery and plants.” said Fox.

Fox said the was a concern but luckily it held off and they were able to have the ceremony outside at the memorial.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.