Warm up on the way

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers to start the day. Pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Partly sunny throughout the day with a few isolated showers, not widespread. Coverage of rain is less than Monday. Some late day sun and mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, breezy at times. A mild evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s and partly to mostly cloudy. Decreasing clouds throughout the day and plenty of sun for the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild to start the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sun for the afternoon with just a few passing clouds, breezy at times. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm to start the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Sunny for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Increasing clouds for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Watching for a few showers for the evening with our next front likely late day and evening. Stay tuned for updates on timing. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures into the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sun. Staying mostly sunny for the day and warm. Highs around 80. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

