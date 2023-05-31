Draw Your Weather
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say

Two suspects are now in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two suspects are now in custody for their involvement in stealing boneless chicken breasts worth about $40,000 from Pilgrim’s Pride, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 9.

Both suspects 30-year-old Antonio Blackwell and 37-year-old Jeremy McFadden were arrested on grand larceny charges.

Both were being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, but Blackwell was released after making bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

