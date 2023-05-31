Allegheny Mountain Institute hosting an open house at their farm in Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Allegheny Mountain Institute is hosting an open house at their farm at Augusta Health.

There will be tours of the farm and opportunities to learn about their certified naturally grown practices.

AMI’s mission statement is to cultivate healthy communities through food and education.

Hannah Dorrel, with AMI, said they hope to introduce people to their farm methods. Dorrel added that veggies grown closer to home are healthier and more sustainable than traditionally store-bought vegetables.

“One of the things we found in our community health needs assessment for Augusta County is just the knowledge of nutrition and how to use fresh produce. We talk a lot about giving people veggies but what good is it if you do not know how to use it or how to eat it,” said Dorrel.

Brennan Henning with AMI said he came to the Farm Fellowship Program that AMI offers with little experience with crops or soil science.

“I have learned how to do everything from how to do soil samples and soil tests and what soil tests mean for the soil and it affects plants. And then everything from seeding to planting to harvesting,” said Henning.

Henning said the Fellowship program is good for people who do not have a farming background and are starting from the ground up.

If you want to start growing your own veggies but are worried you may not have a green thumb, Dorrel said to experiment with it because you never know what you might be good at growing.

